Who knows if and when a wake-up call will come? And if it does come, who knows what affect it will have?
For Toppenish’s football team, the alarm sounded three weeks ago.
And the effect was immediate and very good.
After reeling off three straight shutouts and bolting to a 13-0 lead at Naches Valley, the Wildcats fell completely flat and returned to the bus with a stunning 14-13 loss on Oct. 21. And this was a week before their SCAC West showdown against rival Zillah.
“Sometimes the wheels just fall off,” said coach Jason Smith. “We didn’t see it coming and we certainly weren’t overlooking anyone. It was unexpected, but sometimes a team needs a wake-up call. That was ours.”
A few days later, when another loss would have hugely complicated its postseason prospects, Toppenish regained its defensive prowess and handed a 21-0 loss to the Leopards, who came in averaging 48 points during a five-game win streak. The lockdown momentum remained as Top-Hi then blanked Connell 22-0 in last week’s winner-to-state crossover.
That’s five shutouts in six weeks and, digging a bit deeper, goose eggs over 23 of the last 25 quarters.
“We’ve changed a few things on defense but we’ve also had some continuity with the staff and approach,” Smith noted. “It’s also the nature of our kids — they have a lot of toughness and fight in them that shows on defense. We’ve evolved the scheme into ways that best let the aggression come out. That plays into the mentality of our kids.”
Another thing that plays well in Toppenish is a chip on the shoulder.
It’s there again.
A year ago, the Wildcats stormed through a 10-0 season but were given a No. 9 seed and forced to travel to Bellingham for their 1A state opener. The team responded with a 26-22 victory over No. 8 Mount Baker.
This time around Smith’s crew is 8-2 and facing the same scenario — a No. 9 seed and first-round game at No. 8 Montesano, also 8-2, on Friday.
OK, a couple losses to No. 1 Royal and Naches Valley. But the penalty for that one-point loss at NV seems excessive when compared to the rewards Toppenish should receive for decisive wins over three playoff teams — No. 10 Mount Baker (48-31), No. 11 Cashmere (34-19) and No. 13 Zillah (21-0). Not only that, but the Wildcats thumped Washougal on its home field 48-22 in Week 2 and the Panthers haven’t lost since and have a No. 9 seed in the 2A state playoffs.
“We’ve talked about that,” the coach said. “We’ve scheduled tough opponents and done well. That sort of thing (seeding) is out of our control but we’ll use it. It gets people here a little fired up.”
To overcome the seeding and road trip again, the Wildcats will face a Montesano team that is playing its fourth straight home game and seventh of the season. The Bulldogs have played a pair of single-digit seeds, losing to No. 7 Tenino 38-23 and beating No. 4 Eatonville 42-21.
Montesano is making the program’s 33rd state appearance and 16th in a row.
Toppenish’s senior-led defense will lead the effort. State wrestling champion Joshua Luna was named the SCAC West’s defensive player of the year and classmates Cain Morfin, Seth Ordaz and Jermiah Zuniga earned first-team honors along with junior Adrian Villanueva.
“Montesano has been to state playoffs many, many times and they’ve got a strong tradition,” Smith said. “They throw the kitchen sink at you with formations and they throw it around. It’s a great challenge for us and that’s what our kids like.”
CLASS 4A
Sunnyside vs. Chiawana
When: Saturday, 1 p.m.
Where: Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco.
Seedings, records: No. 16 Sunnyside (6-4) vs. No. 1 Chiawana (10-0).
Stat blast: CBBN league MVP Brent Maldonado has thrown for 2,683 yards and 29 TDs and Noah McNair has caught 77 passes for 1,165 yards and 17 TDs.
CLASS 1A
Toppenish vs. Montesano
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Montesano HS.
Seedings, records: No. 9 Toppenish (8-2) vs. No. 8 Montesano (8-2).
Stat blast: SCAC West offensive player of the year Timmy Torres has reeled off 187, 141 and 139 yards in the last three games. QB Josh Perez has thrown for 1,872 yards and 22 TDs.
Zillah vs. Eatonville
When: Friday, 4 p.m.
Where: Bethel HS, Spanaway.
Seedings, records: No. 13 Zillah (7-3) vs. No. 4 Eatonville (7-1).
Stat blast: Sophomore QB Jayden Salme has thrown for 1,835 yards and 26 TDs and senior kicker Jorge Espinoza has booted 157 PATs and seven FGs in four seasons.
CLASS 2B
Goldendale vs. Raymond
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: South Bend HS.
Seedings, records: No. 11 Goldendale (8-2) vs. No. 6 Raymond (8-2).
Stat blast: RB Seth Lucatero ran for a career-high 298 yards on 36 carries and scored three TDs last week, raising his season total to 22.
Kittitas vs. Toledo
When: Friday, 2 p.m.
Where: Kelso HS.
Seedings, records: No. 12 Kittitas (7-3) vs. No. 5 Toledo (8-1).
Stat blast: QB Josh Rosbach continued his scoring rampage last week with all three TDs in a 23-8 win over Burbank. He’s got 25 for the season.
