With students out for the summer, Eisenhower High School is back to being a fairly quiet place.
But Zaepfel Stadium sure isn’t.
Over 400 track and field youth athletes from around the Northwest have converged in Yakima in a quest for a trip to the 55th annual AAU Junior Olympics and that requires qualification through this weekend’s Region 21 meet at the Yakima School District’s upgraded facility.
After getting underway Friday with mostly multi-event competition, a full day followed on Saturday and will continue Sunday as athletes chase a top-six finish for a national berth in one of the age groups, which range from 8-under to 17-18.
Some notable performances in the girls 17-18 division included runner-up finishes for Ellensburg’s Kate Laurent (3,000) and Sunnyside’s Erica Torres (shot put). Both just finished their junior years.
Kara Mickelson of Eisenhower and the Sun City Harriers was third in the 17-18 400 in 58.95 seconds. All three athletes have events on Sunday.
Other standout marks came from Sehome’s Jake Andrews in the boys 400 (48.52), Curtis’ Rieko Wilford in the girls triple jump (40-11.25) and a 5-10 girls high jump by Deshanae Norman of Gladstone, Ore.
Events begin on Sunday with relays at 8 a.m. and individual events at 10 a.m.