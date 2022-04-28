It’s not so much the years as the miles for Mark Villegas, who has accumulated plenty even though he never really left Wapato.
“You know I never got hurt in high school or college doing all those sports,” he said with a chuckle of irony. “But now I guess it’s catching up with me. It’s just time to slow down some.”
Some.
With a reconstructed knee and after recent shoulder and foot surgeries, Villegas has decided this will be his last season as Wapato’s boys and girls tennis coach, a position he has thoroughly enjoyed for 25 years as a passion more than a job. Turnouts have always been high, league records have always leaned toward victories, and hundreds of kids who had never picked up a racket before learned to compete and have fun.
“I wouldn’t mind being an assistant, but I’m getting older and the truth is the body’s breaking down. I still love it so much, though,” he said. “I’m still planning on coaching (boys and girls) middle school basketball because I really love that. I don’t want to lose that connection.”
The 58-year-old Villegas doesn’t simply work in Wapato, he is Wapato. There’s been no one like him in the Wolves’ rich athletic history, or possibly anywhere for that matter, and after starring in tennis at Yakima Valley College and Central Washington University he eventually came home.
It wasn’t a specific plan, but this kind of gravity was strong.
After a couple years as a substitute teacher and coach in and around White Swan, Villegas returned to Wapato and spent nearly five years at PACE alternative school. In the fall of 1995, he moved into the high school and took over the tennis program.
“People say it’s tough to go back because everyone knows you and the expectations are really high,” he recalled. “I did feel that at first. It was challenging working with all the teachers I had as a student. But eventually most of that works in your favor. I’ve loved it here ever since.”
As elite as Villegas’ tennis game had become in college, he thrived with the grassroots nature of developing a tennis program in a less-advantaged community. He was a good salesman.
“As a physical education teacher I could see the kids who could run around and were coachable. Kids have so many good options in the spring, though, you really have to recruit,” said Villegas, who did that extremely well, growing turnout to 60 or more at times. “A lot of our kids never played before, thinking it was a country-club sport. I would just say it’s OK, even if it’s tough and you have to help the family working in the fields, come out for tennis and have some fun with us before summer. Once you get them out, keep them out and see their growth over the years — that’s definitely the part of it I love.”
Occasionally, tales of their coach’s athletic legacy at Wapato have trickled down to these young athletes, who always savor the hometown stories. When they press for details Villegas obliges them with a smile and a bit of lore. But it’s difficult to not make it sound far-fetched, like an old fisherman describing the giant ones he reeled in years ago.
But the tales are true, kids. For the record, here’s the Villegas trilogy, an impressive sequence of accomplishments that spanned three consecutive seasons:
• In the spring of 1981, after placing fourth the year before as a sophomore, Villegas became the Valley’s first state tennis champion in boys singles. It was actually an all-Valley final as he avenged two previous losses to Toppenish’s Bill Treneer to capture the Class AA state title, 6-4, 6-4.
Villegas narrowly missed repeating as a senior, placing third at state, but that came at the end of an incredibly long final year for the Wolves.
• In the sixth game of the football season later that year, Villegas set an all-time state record with 287 receiving yards in a game at Ellensburg. He caught touchdown passes of 72, 84 and 80 yards from Loren Hoppes, kicked a PAT and caught a conversion pass. The state record stood for five years but it remained a Valley record for 27 years and still ranks third.
A week earlier it had dipped into the 20s in Ellensburg so Villegas’ mother bought him thermal underwear for the game. But a warm chinook breeze rolled through that night and he was peeling off layers in between his epic catches.
• Then came basketball and in the final game of the season the 5-foot-9 guard broke Bill Douglas’ single-game scoring record with 43 points in an 87-85 district loss to rival Toppenish. It was a tough way to end his senior season, but Villegas got a call from Douglas’ coach, Russ Insley, informing him that he’d broken the venerable record by a point. So that helped.
This record, too, had sturdy legs as it stood for 35 years.
After graduating, Villegas wasn’t done with multiple sports. At Yakima Valley he played basketball and won the NWAC’s No. 3 singles title as a freshman. The next year he started all season for the basketball team and placed second at the NWAC tennis championships in No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. At Central Washington he focused on just tennis, although Hall of Fame basketball coach Dean Nicholson did try to recruit him.
Throughout his life, these are the athletic joys that have defined it. Even now, as he slows down, Villegas is as involved as he can be. He doesn’t have to worry about losing that “connection” because it will always be there.
“I’ve done middle school basketball for 12 years and absolutely love it,” he said. “It’s eight weeks and the kids are so excited and energetic. The best part is when they get older and move up to high school I get to watch them on the weekends. I enjoy that so much and it reminds me that this really was the right place for me to be.”
