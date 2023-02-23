The Yakima area has 19 basketball teams - nine boys and 10 girls - playing in regional games Friday and Saturday. In games pairing seeds 1 through 8, both teams advance to next week's state finals in Tacoma (4A, 3A), Yakima (2A, 1A) and Spokane (2B, 1B). In games involving seeds 9 through 16, only the winner advances.
-
CLASS 4A
BOYS
No. 15 West Valley (13-8)
vs. No. 10 Camas (17-7)
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Where: Battle Ground.
Scouting report: Camas had won 11 of 12 before getting crunched by two of the best in the state, top-seeded Curtis and No. 4 Federal Way, to place fourth in the District 3-4 tournament. First-team all-leaguers were senior Theo McMillan and sophomore Beckett Currie.
-
No. 14 Issaquah (15-10)
vs. No. 11 Davis (16-5)
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Where: Davis.
Scouting report: Seeded seventh for district, Issaquah got hot with three straight wins, including knocking off rival Skyline 55-54 in the semifinals. Tate Smith was an all-Kingco first-teamer and Eldridge Recasner III is the son of the former Yakima SunKings standout.
-
GIRLS
No. 15 Sunnyside (15-7)
vs. No. 10 Bothell (19-6)
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Where: Lake Washington.
Scouting report: Bothell was 10-3 in the Kingco's Crown Division and 2-1 in the District 1-2 tournament. Three of its losses were to Woodinville, the state's top seed. McKylee Hawkins, a junior forward, was an all-Kingco first-teammer.
-
No. 6 Davis (19-2)
vs. No. 3 Tahoma (21-3)
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Auburn.
Scouting report: Tahoma defeated Olympia and Emerald Ridge in the District 1-2 tournament but fell 60-31 to Camas in the title game. Two of its three losses were to Camas, the state's No. 2 seed. Cal State Fullerton signee Hope Hassmann was the NPSL MVP.
-
CLASS 2A
BOYS
No. 7 Prosser (18-4)
vs. No. 2 Anacortes (21-2)
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Arlington.
Scouting report: Anacortes went 3-0 in the District 1 tournament, beating Sehome 55-45 in the final. The Seahawks were 14-1 in the tough Northwest 2A-1A League and their only losses were to Lynden and 4A Lake Stevens.
-
GIRLS
No. 5 Tumwater (19-4)
vs. No. 4 Prosser (17-7)
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: Davis.
Scouting report: Tumwater comes in on 10-game win streak, a run that coincides with the return of 5-10 standout Kylie Waltermeyer from a midseason injury. The T-birds avenged a loss to W.F. West last week to earn the program's third straight district title.
-
No. 8 Sequim (20-2)
vs. No. 1 Ellensburg (21-0)
When: Friday, 8 p.m.
Where: Ellensburg.
Scouting report: Sequim won its first 18 games before dropping a nonleaguer to 1B power Neah Bay and then falling to Renton in last week's District 2-3 finale. Jolene Varra, a junior forward, is the leading scorer.
-
CLASS 1A
BOYS
No. 13 La Salle (15-9)
vs. No. 12 King's Way Christian (15-8)
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Where: Battle Ground.
Scouting report: King's Way, which started 1-4 and 4-7 against mostly bigger schools, has won 11 of its last 12 and went 3-0 in the District 4 tournament. Senior Giovanny Evanson was the Trico League MVP.
-
No. 6 Toppenish (18-5)
vs. No. 3 Annie Wright (22-1)
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Tacoma Community College.
Scouting report: The Gators, a No. 7 seed last year but didn't place, have amassed an impressive record with the lone loss to an Oregon school in December. Martin Kaupanger was all-tournament at state last year as a freshman.
-
No. 7 Blaine (15-7)
vs. No. 2 Zillah (22-1)
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Davis.
Scouting report: After a season-opening two-point loss to King's, the Borderites reeled off 10 straight wins. But later dropped four in a row in an always-tough 2A-1A Northwest League. Blaine was 1-1 at state last year.
-
GIRLS
No. 6 Deer Park (20-2)
vs. No. 3 Wapato (22-1)
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Davis.
Scouting report: Deer Park, which fell to 2B Okanogan and an Idaho school in December, has won 14 in a row with three wins over No. 9-seed Freeman. The Stags lean on defense, holding 11 opponents under 35 points.
-
No. 14 Sultan (13-9)
vs. No. 11 Zillah (17-7)
When: Saturday, 4 p.m.
Where: Davis.
Scouting report: The Turks were second in the Emerald Sound's Chinook Division at 9-3 and have won five of their last six. Three all-league players are all sophomores led by forward Cascadia Yates.
-
CLASS 2B
BOYS
No. 14 Cle Elum (20-4)
vs. No. 11 Wahkiakum (17-7)
When: Friday, 6 p.m.
Where: W.F. West.
Scouting report: Wahkiakum tied for third at 9-4 in the Central 2B League, which has three top-eight seeds in the tournament. With that tough league and district, the Mules are 4-4 over their last eight.
-
GIRLS
No. 16 White Swan (16-8)
vs. No. 9 Liberty (14-10)
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Where: West Valley-Spokane.
Scouting report: Liberty, which during one stretch went 3-7, has won eight of its last 10 with both those losses to unbeaten Colfax. The Lancers, who placed fifth at state last year, played all four of its district games at West Valley.
-
No. 8 Mabton (18-6)
vs. No. 1 Colfax (24-0)
When: Saturday, 6 p.m.
Where: Cheney.
Scouting report: Last year's state runner-up, Colfax defeated Mabton 70-55 at home on Nov. 30, the most points anyone has scored against the Bulldogs this season. Colfax, the state volleyball champion, has held 11 opponents under 30 points.
-
No. 15 Upper Columbia (12-11)
vs. No. 10 Cle Elum (19-5)
When: Saturday, 8 p.m.
Where: Ellensburg.
Scouting report: The Lions from Spangle, a Seventh-Day Adventist school, have been a .500 team all season but upset Brewster 47-45 in the District 6-7 winner-to-state crossovers on Saturday. The Northeast League went 5-1 in those crossovers.
-
CLASS 1B
BOYS
No. 13 Riverside Christian (18-4)
vs. No. 12 Sound Christian (21-4)
When: Saturday, 10 a.m.
Where: Tacoma Community College.
Scouting report: The Lions started 9-1 and 17-2 and had the top seed in the 1B District 1-2-3 tournament, where they were upset by Summit Christian in the quarterfinals. They followed up with wins over Crescent and Orcas Island.
-
No. 7 Cusick (19-4)
vs. No. 2 Sunnyside Christian (19-4)
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Where: Richland.
Scouting report: The Panthers are the reigning 1B state champion, having defeated SC in last year's semifinals. Two of Cusick's losses, including last week's district finale, were to top-seeded Wellpinit.
-
GIRLS
No. 16 Crosspoint (15-9)
vs. No. 9 Yakama Tribal (19-4)
When: Saturday, noon.
Where: Davis.
Scouting report: The Warriors from Bremerton finished in a three-way tie for the Sea-Tac League title and went 2-2 in the District 1-2-3 tournament to grab one of the five state berths.
-
