Tyler Frieders produced a solid start and the bottom of the lineup broke out as the Yakima Valley Pippins continued to feast Saturday night in the middle of their nonleague schedule.
Frieders, a right-hander who pitched for Yakima Valley College this spring, threw six innings and the No. 8-9 batters combined for four hits and four RBI as the Pippins defeated the Cascade League All-Stars 9-3 at Yakima County Stadium.
The 6-foot-1 Frieders allowed just three hits, walked three, struck out six and threw 96 pitches en route to earning the win.
Locked in a 1-1 game, the Pippins broke away with five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning. Alex Shanks started the uprising with a two-run double and Willie Lajoie added a two-run single.
Batting in the No. 8 spot, third baseman Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek was 2-for-2 with a double, stolen base, RBI and two runs scored. Shanks, batting next, was 2-for-4 with a double, run scored and three RBI.
Yakima Valley is averaging 12 runs a game in its four consecutive nonleague wins and will host the Cascade League All-Stars on Sunday and Monday. The Pippins resume WCL play at Ridgefield on Tuesday.
Cascade=001=010=100=—=3=7=4
YakimaValley=010=500=30x=—=9=7=2
Cascade unavailable; Frieders, Matter (7), Robertson (8), Johnson (9) and Carpenter.
Yakima Valley highlights: Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Alex Shanks 2-4, 2b, 3 RBI; Williw Lajoie 1-5, 2 RBI; Mason Marenco 1-4, 2b.