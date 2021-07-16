Two Yakima Valley Pippins picked up All-America honors for the Pacific Association Division to recognize their efforts for Yakima Valley College this spring.
The American Baseball Coaches Association named right-handed pitcher Tyler Frieders and outfielder Donald Saltiban to its third team.
Frieders posted a 2.14 ERA and struck out 43 in a team-best 46 1/3 innings and Saltiban, who went back home to Hawaii after suffering an injury last month, led the Yaks (27-7) with a .361 average, a .565 slugging percentage, six triples, 43 RBI and 13 stolen bases.
After three games with a combined 38 runs, the Pippins' offense couldn't do much of anything against Cowlitz starter Kelly Austin on Friday night.
The Orange Coast College right-hander retired 17 straight batters following Mason Marenco's single to lead off the second inning and completed eight shutout innings to hand Yakima Valley a 5-0 loss. Marenco was the only Pippins hitter to reach second base all night after his single to lead off the eighth inning.
Kenny Johnson kept pace well enough to make it a scoreless pitcher's duel until the seventh, when he left the game after Cowlitz loaded the bases with one out. A hard-hit grounder with double play potential turned into an error instead, sparking a decisive five-run rally.
That ended Yakima Valley's four-game win streak, which included a three-game sweep of Highline in a nonleague series. Cowlitz got at least one runner on base every inning as the Pippins got shut out for the second time all season.
They'll resume their three-game series at Cowlitz Saturday night. Former Yakima Valley College pitcher Seth Kuykendall's expected to take the mound for Yakima Valley.
Yakima Valley=000=000=000=—=0=3=2
Cowlitz=000=000=50x=—=5=10=0
Johnson, Wild (7), Matter (8) and Dickman. Austin, Bradwell (9) and Weber.
YV highlights: Kenny Johnson 6 1/3 IP,, ER, 7 H, 6 K, 3 BB; Mason Marenco 2-2.