Yakima Valley's remarkable turnaround ended on a sour note Thursday night at Goss Stadium.
Despite their impressive rise from the bottom of the standings to a playoff spot, the Pippins' season ended the same way it began — with a loss to Corvallis. Yakima Valley hitters couldn't solve three Knights pitchers, falling 5-0 in Game 3 of the opening round at Goss Stadium.
Jaxon Sorenson's single to lead off the fourth inning turned out to be his team's last hit, and Jake Borst's walk two batters later gave the Pippins' their last baserunner. Joey Gartrell and Neil Feist came out of the bullpen and combined to throw five perfect innings, with Gartrell notching three strikeouts as he extended his scoreless streak against Yakima Valley to eight innings this season.
No one in the West Coast League came close to matching the 72 innings pitched this summer than Tyler Frieders, who recently announced plans to transfer to defending Heart of America Athletic Conference champion MidAmerica Nazarene. The Pippins' ace delivered another strong start, just four days after he threw 93 pitches in a 5-1 win at Kelowna to clinch a playoff spot on Sunday.
Frieders totaled another 91 pitches through five innings Thursday, giving up five hits while striking out two. He still took the loss thanks to Tanner Smith's two-out single in the fourth inning.
A bullpen depleted by recent departures gave up a two-run homer to Tanner Smith in the sixth inning. Two innings later, an error on a suicide squeeze play allowed Corvallis to score two more runs.
The Pippins held an eighth-inning lead and nearly knocked out the Knights in a 5-3 loss on Wednesday. But the five-time defending WCL champions leaned on by far the league's most dominant pitching staff to extend the Pippins' losing streak in Corvallis to 13 games.
Just reaching the playoffs felt nearly impossible a little more than a month ago, when an 11-3 Ridgefield rout put Yakima Valley's overall record at 10-21. The Pippins rebounded to win 20 of their next 24 games, capped off by a hard-fought 7-6 win over No. 1 seed Corvallis in Tuesday's playoff opener.
In the North Division's other opening round series, Ridgefield swept No. 2 seed Portland and will travel to Corvallis for the divisional title game on Saturday. Bellingham's set to host Wenatchee for the South Division title that same night.
Yakima Valley=000=000=000=—=0=2=0
Corvallis=000=102=02x=—=5=8=0
Frieders, Yeager (6) and Borst. Ross, Gartrell (5), Feist (7) and Smith.
Yakima Valley highlights: Tyler Frieders 5 IP, 5 H, ER.
