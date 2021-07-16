Two Yakima Valley Pippins picked up All-America honors for the Pacific Association Division to recognize their efforts for Yakima Valley College this spring.
The American Baseball Coaches Association named right-handed pitcher Tyler Frieders and outfielder Donald Saltiban to its third team.
Frieders posted a 2.14 ERA and struck out 43 in a team-best 46 1/3 innings and Saltiban, who went back home to Hawaii after suffering an injury last month, led the Yaks (27-7) with a .361 average, a .565 slugging percentage, six triples, 43 RBI and 13 stolen bases.