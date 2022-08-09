Yakima Valley's playoff chances looked bleak after an ugly brawl led to a big loss in the first game of a series against Ridgefield on July 8, dropping the Pippins to 10-21 overall four games into the second half of their West Coast League schedule.
They'd already lost 10 more games than the four North Division teams in line for playoff spots, and beating out five-time champion Corvallis or red-hot Portland for a second-half title seemed like a tall task. Then Yakima Valley won eight straight series, including 11 of its final 13 games, and Bend faltered just enough for the Pippins to sneak into the final playoff spot.
"I feel like each year is different but I definitely feel like these guys are playing for each other," Krustangel said. "They've bought in and are seeing instant rewards to what we're preaching."
He points to a July 6 loss to Kelowna as the pivotal moment for Yakima Valley on the way to its second straight postseason berth. Spencer Shipman gave up a walk-off home run, and Krustangel said the coaching staff challenged players to respond.
After the brief stumble against Ridgefield, the Pippins won seven straight, including a three-game sweep of Kamloops. They took advantage of second-half schedule that featured only one series against a team that finished above .500, but Corvallis and Portland kept winning, too.
That left the alternative of catching Bend for the final wild-card spot, and it all culminated on a wild Sunday afternoon last weekend. Cowlitz erased a six-run deficit to take the lead over Bend around the same time Yakima Valley scored three runs to go in front of Kelowna, then Pippins players gathered around Henry Gargus' phone between innings to watch as a final update revealed Cowlitz had closed out an 8-7 win with a double play.
Krustangel said the boost of positive energy carried the Pippins to a 5-1 win, clinching their spot and earning yet another win for ace Tyler Frieders. The former Yakima Valley right-hander highlighted a much-improved pitching staff, giving up more than one run just once in his last seven starts.
Even when the summer ended for top arms Caden Duke and Michael Splaine two weeks ago, others rose to the challenge. Krustangel credited Peysen Sweeney and Isaac Yeager for taking on bigger roles late in the season.
They benefited from a consistent, reliable offense that staged multiple big rallies, such as erasing 5-0 and 9-5 deficits for a 14-10 win on Saturday. Yakima Valley proved it could manufacture runs in a number of different ways thanks to its aggressive baserunning.
"We've really changed our ways in terms of baserunning," said Krustangel, who implements many of the same strategies on the basepaths as the coach at Yakima Valley College. "I think we're executing better. We've had a ton of stolen bases."
Only Victoria and Corvallis totaled more than Yakima Valley's 110 stolen bases, with a success rate of nearly 77%. Washington's Luke Rohleder stole a team-high 21 stolen bases, followed closely by Jackson Reed.
Opponents couldn't steal as many bases thanks largely to Jake Borst, the lone remaining catcher of three who rotated through the position for most of June. After starting 52 games for Cal State San Bernardino last spring, Borst has played 36 more behind the plate for the Pippins, including two complete series at Port Angeles and Kelowna.
"Borst is probably the unsung hero of the summer," Krustangel said. "We've had to have him."
Yakima Valley will be looking for new heroes in the playoffs, which begin Tuesday night with a home game against Corvallis. Krustangel expects Liam McCallum to pitch in Wednesday night's game at Corvallis and said Frieders could be available out of the bullpen if the Pippins and Knights play a decisive third game at Corvallis on Thursday.
This season stood in stark contrast to a year ago, when Yakima Valley cruised to a first-half South Division title and then won the second half as well to finish with the WCL's second-best overall record. An expanded playoff gave the Pippins a chance and Krustangel credited them for grinding all the way to the end.
"It was different, but probably almost more rewarding because of the fact of how bad our first half was and how (far off) a wildcard was even a month ago," Krustangel said.
