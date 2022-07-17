VICTORIA, British Columbia — Victoria used a five-run eighth inning to overcome a two-run deficit and beat Yakima Valley 6-3 in West Coast League action Sunday afternoon.
The loss ends a seven-game winning streak for the Pippins, who fell to 8-4 in the South Division’s second-half standings.
Yakima Valley returns to action tonight when they open a three-series at Nanaimo.
The Pippins jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first inning on an error by the HarbourCats starting pitcher.
After Victoria had cut the lead in half in the bottom of the fourth inning, the Yakima Valley again went up by two runs when Luke Rohleder’s single scored Connor Coballes.
The score would remain that way until the eighth when Russell Young’s grand slam would give the HarbourCats their first lead of the game.
Young finished with two hits and five RBI.
Rohleder drove in two runs for the Pippins, and Jackson Reed, Hank Dunn and Spencer Marenco each had a pair of hits.
Tyler Frieders gave up just two hits in six inning on the mound for Yakima Valley.
The Pippins outhit the HarbourCats 9-7.
