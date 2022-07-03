Yakima Valley ended a disappointing first half of the season on a high note at home Sunday night.
The Pippins held off a late rally to beat Springfield 12-7, taking the series and bouncing back from Saturday's loss. They jumped out to an 8-0 lead, then answered when the Drifters drew within two runs thanks to a five-run eighth inning.
Spencer Shipman led Yakima Valley's offense by going 3-for-5 with two RBI thanks to a two-run blast in the eighth. Jackson Reed added four singles and Davis graduate Henry Gargus made the most of his third appearance in the lineup by driving in three runs.
Righthander Caden Duke provided a strong start with four shutout innings and four strikeouts. He gave up just two hits to lower his season ERA to 2.65.
Shayne Simpson's single to lead off the second represented the first of 15 hits, and he came around to score on Jake Borst's RBI single. Eight of Yakima Valley's nine starters collected at least one hit, all of them singles except for Shipman's home run.
The Pippins finished their season series against Springfield 4-2 and hit the halfway mark of the summer just 9-18. But they've won five of their last eight and averaged nearly eight runs per game during that stretch.
Yakima Valley will need to make a quick turnaround after a long drive to begin a three-game series at league newcomer Kamloops Monday at 6:35 p.m. After and off-day Thursday, the Pippins will return home to host Ridgefield on Friday.
