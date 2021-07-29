Yakima Valley's ninth-inning struggles cost it a chance at another sweep Thursday night.
The Pippins lost 3-1 after Cowlitz broke the tie by scoring two runs in its final at-bat thanks to three walks, a bunt single and a hit-by-pitch before Yakima Valley could even record an out.
Although Case Matter came out of the bullpen and worked out of the jam without allowing any more runs, the deficit proved insurmountable for an uncharacteristically quiet offense.
Yakima Valley failed to score before the fifth inning for the first time in its last ten games, dating back to a 2-0 loss at Cowlitz. The Pippins stranded ten runners in the first six innings, going 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position.
It took a pair of miscues by reliever James Bradwell for Yakima Valley to snap the shutout bid in the seventh inning. After Chaz Myers walked, he advanced to second on a Bradwell error and then to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a Michael Carpentier Jr. sacrifice fly.
Kenny Johnson kept things close by giving up just one run on four hits in six innings. The Cal State Bakersfield righthander matched Yakima Valley's season-high with 10 strikeouts compared to just one walk.
Prior to Thursday, the Pippins had scored at least five runs in seven straight games.
Yakima Valley will try to remain unbeaten in nonleague play when Highline visits Yakima County Stadium on Friday. The Pippins will return to West Coast League play Tuesday at three-time defending champion Corvallis, which owns the league's best record at 27-9 this season.
Cowlitz=001=000=002=—=3=6=3
Yakima Valley=000=000=000=—=1=3=1
Sutton, Bradwell (6), Woinarowicz (9) and Martin. Johnson, Sweeney (7), Wild (8), Schirer (9), Matter (9) and Olsson.
YV highlights: Kenny Johnson 6 IP, 4 H, 10 K, BB.