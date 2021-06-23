RIDGEFIELD — The Pippins’ franchise-record 12-game win streak finally ended with a 13-5 loss at Ridgefield Wednesday night.
Noah Williamson hit his second home run in as many nights for Yakima Valley, which scored fewer than six runs for the first time since a 3-1 loss at Bellingham on June 8. The Raptors used three big innings to become the first team to reach 10 runs against Pippins pitchers all season.
Three errors added to the Pippins’ woes, although they didn’t lead to any unearned runs. Yakima Valley pitchers also walked nine batters to help the Raptors stay a half game back of first place in the West Coast League’s South Division.
The Pippins remain 2.5 games ahead of second-place Wenatchee and Walla Walla in the North Division. Four of Yakima Valley’s six hits went for extra bases, including doubles by Willie Lajoie, Blake Dickman and Spencer Marenco.
The Pippins will conclude their three-game series at Ridgefield on Thursday before returning home to host Walla Walla. Yakima Valley announced Wednesday it would push back start times for all three games due to high temperatures in the weather forecast with first pitch now scheduled for 7:35 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 7:05 p.m. on Sunday.
Yakima Valley general manager Jeff Garretson said a decision on start times for next week’s Tuesday-Thursday home series against Port Angeles will be made this weekend.
Yakima Valley=000=202=001=—=5=6=3
Ridgefield=104=030=50x=—=13=14=2
Johnson, Stumbo (3), Arredondo (6), Robertson (7) and Carpentier Jr. Weeldreyer, Larson (6), Troppmann (8), Lodes (9) and Heiser.
YV highlights: Willie Lajoie 1-5, 2b, run; Noah Williamson 1-3, HR, 3 RBI; Blake Dickman 1-3, 2b, RBI; Spencer Marenco 1-3, 2b, run.