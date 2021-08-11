Yakima Valley won't be taking a winning streak into the postseason.
A night after clinching a second-half North Division title, the Pippins couldn't find the offense needed to avoid a 5-4 loss to Wenatchee in the second game of their final regular season series. It snapped a four-game win streak that began with a road sweep of Port Angeles.
Connor Coballes hit a leadoff single and scored in the first inning, then Yakima Valley put runners on second and third with one out but couldn't score in the second. More missed opportunities would follow as the Pippins struggled to take advantage of four Wenatchee errors.
Yakima Valley College lefty Connor Wilson retired the first seven batters he faced in his second start of the season. But he ran into trouble in his third and final inning, giving up three runs.
Yakima Valley's offense responded thanks in part to a hit-by-pitch and an error. Mason Marenco brought home Taylor Holder on a sacrifice fly and Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek tied the game with a two-out RBI single.
That didn't last long as the Pippins gave up two more runs in the fourth inning, and this time they couldn't find an answer. Coballes finally broke a streak of three innings without a hit in the seventh but the next two batters couldn't advance him to second base.
Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek singled home Blake Dickman for Yakima Valley's sixth and final hit in the eighth inning. Despite a leadoff walk, the Pippins couldn't fell short of repeating Tuesday night's 7-6 walkoff win.
Chaz Myers struck out to end the game, snapping his streak of reaching base in 17 straight games.
Three of the team's most reliable pitchers all summer — Selah graduate Dylan Bishop, Landon Schirer and Owen Wild — came out of the bullpen to shut out Wenatchee over the last four innings. They didn't allow a hit or a walk while striking out six batters.
Yakima Valley will conclude its regular season with a rubber game against Wenatchee Thursday night. The postseason's set to begin Saturday, when the Pippins travel to Bellingham for the start of a best-of-three series.
Wenatchee=003=200=000=—=5=4=4
Yakima Valley=102=000=010=—=4=6=3
Hatton, Hales (6), Grillo (8) and Newman Jr. Wilson, Sweeney (4), Bishop (6), Schirer (8), Wild (9) and Carpentier Jr., Dickman (4).
YV highlights: Connor Coballes 2-4, run; Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek 2-3, 2 RBI.