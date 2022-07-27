Yakima Valley made quick work of nonleague opponent Northwest Star on a hot Wednesday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins scored three runs in the first inning on their way to a 9-2 rout for their seventh straight win, keeping them undefeated in four nonleague games this season.
Left-hander Chris Grothues, a UCLA signee from the class of 2022, fought through some control problems to pitch six strong innings for Yakima Valley.
Leadoff hitter Spencer Shipman went 2-for-4 with a double and a two-out triple that started a three-run rally in the fourth inning. He scored on Owen Cobb’s single, one of 11 hits for the Pippins.
Shayne Simpson finished his night 2-for-3 with an RBI and Andrew Walters went 2-for-4 with a double and a run. Gabe Villaflor also doubled and scored after getting hit by a pitch in the seventh.
Yakima Valley clinched its sixth straight series win in the second game of its season-long nine-game homestand.
After one more game against Northwest Star, the Pippins will return to West Coast League play Friday night with the first of three games against Kelowna.
