SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — Yakima Valley’s second stop on its Oregon road trip continues to yield much better results than the first one.
Another strong pitching performance and a big inning propelled the Pippins past the Drifters 8-2 Wednesday night for their second straight win. Former Yakima Valley College ace Tyler Frieders threw five scoreless innings as the defense behind him kept showing improvement.
Yakima Valley clinched its first series win of the season and moved out of last-place in the South Division, passing Springfield after its fifth straight loss. The Pippins scored at least five runs for the fifth time in their last six games after scoring just five times in four games to open the season.
A walk, three errors and aggressive baserunning allowed Yakima Valley to put two runs on the board before Springfield came to the plate. Luke Rohleder and Connor Coballes both crossed the plate thanks to mistakes by the catcher.
Owen Cobb’s leadoff single in the fourth inning gave the Pippins just their second hit of the game and sparked a decisive five-run rally. Spencer Marenco hit a bases-loaded double to drive in two runs and came around to score on Jaxon Sorenson’s two-out, two-run single off of reliever Diego Chavez.
Seattle University’s Jackson Reed performed well in his Yakima Valley debut, going 2-for-4 with a run scored. Liam McCallum’s scheduled to take the mound when the Pippins go for the sweep Thursday at Hamlin Sports Complex.
