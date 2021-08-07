PORT ANGELES — Yakima Valley appears to be back on track in Port Angeles with just four games left before the playoffs begin.
The Pippins beat the Lefties 10-1 Saturday night for their second straight win, Kenny Johnson struck out eight in five scoreless innings and Alex Fernandes led a resurgent offense, going 3 for 5 with a double.
All four hitters at the top of Yakima Valley's lineup scored two runs each, thanks in large part to a combined nine walks. A total of 14 for the game and four errors by the Lefties propelled a Pippins offense that still left 11 runners on base.
Michael Carpentier Jr. opened the scoring in the second, when he hit a leadoff double before coming home on a delayed steal. Blake Dickman's RBI single and a Mason Marenco walk with the bases loaded extended Yakima Valley's lead to 3-0 in the third.
Two walks and two errors allowed Yakima Valley to score three runs in the fifth without the benefit of a hit. Finally, the Pippins added four more thanks to two more errors and four hits in the sixth, including Taylor Holder's two-run single.
Pippins pitchers gave up just four hits all game, and regular shortstop Connor Coballes threw a scoreless ninth inning. Four errors mostly didn't prove costly for Yakima Valley's defense.
Payton Robertson's expected to start Sunday as the Pippins go for a sweep in their last road game. They'll take Monday off and return home for a three-game series against Wenatchee to close out the regular season.
Yakima Valley=012=034=000=—=10=9=4
Port Angeles=000=000=010=—=1=4=5
Johnson, Sweeney (6), Coballes (9) and Carpentier Jr. Saunders, Sinclair (4), Gaither (7) and Chong, Holman (6).
YV highlights: Blake Dickman 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Michael Carpentier Jr. 1-3, 2b, 2 runs; Alex Fernandes 3-5, 2b, run.