Yakima Valley turned to its most reliable arm of late to even the series against Bend with a 3-1 win Saturday night.
Tyler Frieders took the mound and delivered his third straight quality start for a struggling Pippins pitching staff. The Yakima Valley College righthander struck out five and didn’t walk anyone while scattering five hits in seven scoreless innings. lowering his ERA to 2.89. despite a shaky start to the season.
The Pippins got all the offense they needed in the first inning, when Chaz Myers and Connor Coballes led off with a pair of singles. They scored thanks to an error following an infield single by catcher Blake Dickman.
That turned out to be the team’s last hit until the 9th, when Noah Williamson scored on Dickman’s RBI single. Landon Schirer came out of the bullpen to pick up his second two-inning save in three days.
Yakima Valley extended its North Division lead to three games over Walla Walla heading into Sunday's rubber game at Bend.
Yakima Valley=200=000=001=—=3=6=2
Bend=000=000=000=—=1=5=4
Frieders, Schirer (8) and Dickman. Lattery, Holliday (7), Dallas (9) and Logan.
YV highlights: Tyler Frieders 7 IP, 0 R, 5 K, 0 BB; Blake Dickman 2-4, RBI.