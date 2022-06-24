Missed opportunities cost Yakima Valley multiple chances to come back in its series opener against Portland on Friday night.
The Pippins collected plenty of baserunners but struggled to hit safely in the most important moments of a 9-7 loss. They went 1-for-7 with no RBI with runners in scoring position in the sixth through eighth innings, leaving 12 men on base.
A two-run double by Yakima Valley catcher Jake Borst tied the game in the second inning and he got a chance bring the Pippins back again with the bases loaded and no outs in the seventh. Instead, three straight batters struck out to preserve Portland’s 8-5 lead.
Yakima Valley scored two more runs when the right fielder dropped Shayne Simpson’s two-out line drive in the second inning. He scored an unearned run of his own in the sixth thanks to the first of two bases-loaded walks.
Three more errors also cost Pippins pitchers six unearned runs in their third straight loss. They’ll try to bounce back against Portland Saturday night.
