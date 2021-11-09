A West Coast League title series rematch in Yakima will open a six-game homestand and begin a Pippins schedule featuring visits from two new teams.
Yakima Valley plans to open the first weekend of June with three games at home against Corvallis, which will be defending its fifth straight league title after beating the Pippins to end last season. Six of Yakima Valley's 32 scheduled home games will be against Springfield and Kamloops, two of the four expansion teams set to join the WCL next summer.
Three of those newcomers, including Nanaimo and Edmonton, are among the league's five Canadian teams. They took the summer off due to COVID-19 in 2021, when the league featured only ten teams.
With 16 teams set to play next summer, the Pippins won't face Bellingham, Cowlitz or Edmonton. during their 54-game league schedule. Nanaimo, Port Angeles and 2019 North Division champion Victoria won't visit Yakima County Stadium, but Yakima Valley will play five nonleague home games against CCL Showcase and NW Star.
Second-year coach Kyle Krustangel and his staff will be looking to build on their success following a 43-22 record and the deepest playoff run in franchise history. Several players are expected to return, including Whitworth ace and former Selah standout Dylan Bishop.
The WCL's new divisional alignments will be announced at a later date. Single-game tickets will go on sale in a few weeks, according to a release from the team, and season tickets or vouchers can be purchased at pippinstickets.com or calling 509-575-4487.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.