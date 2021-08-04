CORVALLIS — Yakima Valley took an early edge before falling behind for the second straight night in Corvallis on Wednesday.
Taylor Holder’s second inning home run of the season put Yakima Valley ahead 1-0, snapping a 10-inning shutout streak for the Pippins. They missed some opportunities to take a bigger lead with six runners left on base over the next three innings but managed to bring Chase Graves home after his walk to lead off the fifth.
Seth Kuykendall scattered five hits as he cruised through the first five innings, allowing only one runner to reach second base. That all changed quickly in the sixth inning, when Kiko Romero’s three-run blast changed the game before Kuykendall even recorded an out.
The West Coast League’s top two teams will close out their series on Thursday before Yakima Valley heads to Port Angeles for its final three road games of the regular season.