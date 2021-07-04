BEND, Ore. — The Yakima Valley Pippins got some timely hitting and outstanding relief work from Owen Wild on Sunday to knock off the Bend Elks 5-4 in West Coast League action.
The victory was the second consecutive for the first-place Pippins, who maintained their 3.5-game lead over Bellingham and Walla Walla in the North Division.
The Pippins opened the scoring in the second inning with four consecutive one-out hits. Mason Marenco started the rally with a single, and Taylor Holder followed with a double to send Marenco to third. Chase Graves singled to drive in Marenco, then Spencer Marenco doubled to score Holder, but Graves was thrown out at the plate,
The Elks got one run back in the bottom of the second on a sacrifice fly by Mason Guerra.
The Pippins widened the lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning on a two-run single by Mason Marenco, scoring Connor Coballes, who had singled, and Sam Olsson, who reached on a fielder’s choice.
Coballes drove in the Pippins’ fifth run on a fielder’s choice in the sixth inning, scoring Graves, who had walked.
Pippins starting pitcher Peyton Stumbo had little trouble with the Elks until the bottom of the sixth. He issued his first two walks of the game to put two runners on base, then Gavin Logan cleared the bases with a two-out, three-run homer, his first home run of the season.
Wild came on to revieve Stumbo after the blast and got into a jam of his own with two walks and a single, but he struck out Gavin Rork to end the threat.
Wild pitched three more scoreless innings for Yakima Valley to earn the save. Bend got the tying run to second base with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, but Wild retired Julian Kodama to end the game.
The Pippins continue their six-game road trip today against the Walla Walla Sweet. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.