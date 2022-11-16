The 2023 schedule for the Yakima Valley Pippins once again features a home opener against defending champion Corvallis.
A 5-0 loss to Corvallis in the opening round of the playoff ended the Pippins' 2022 season and the Knights went on to win their sixth straight West Coast League title. Monday's schedule reveal announced they'll return to Yakima on June 6, following Yakima Valley's season-opening series at Cowlitz.
Seven games in seven days will begin a 32-game home schedule set to conclude with a series against Cowlitz on the first three days of August. Nine WCL teams will visit The Orchard to play three games each and the Pippins will host three nonleague opponents for a combined five games.
Yakima Valley is looking to reach the WCL playoffs under Kyle Krustangel for the third straight year, including a WCL championship series appearance in 2021. The Pippins bounced back from a slow start last summer to win 19 of their last 23 regular season games and finished 30-27.
Select mini-season ticket plans and vouchers can be purchased at Pippinstickets.com or by calling 509-575-4487. Opening night tickets won't go on sale until December. Group ticket sales are available through the end of the year and the Pippins' promotional schedule will be announced in March.
