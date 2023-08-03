Cowlitz scored in each of the first three innings to build a six-run lead on their way to a 8-5 win and three-game sweep of Yakima Valley on Thursday at the Orchard.
The Pippins made it interesting late, scoring twice in the seventh and scratching one run across in the eighth and ninth, but a strike out with the bases loaded ended the game,
Zack Blaszak collected two hits, scored twice and drove in a run and Jace Phelan recorded his West Coast League leading 47th RBI on a sac fly in the first inning. Tommy Eisenstat and Sam Shipman both singled and drove in a run.
The Pippins (19-6 second half, 31-20 overall) start their final road series against Springfield on Friday.
Pippins highlights: Zack Blaszak 2-5, 2 runs, RBI.
