The Yakima Valley Pippins couldn't get their offense going Saturday night, managing just three hits in a 3-0 loss to the Bellingham Bells at Yakima County Stadium.
The visiting Bells scored all of their runs in the second inning keyed by a two-run double by Emilio Corona.
Yakima Valley didn't make the Bells defense do much work, striking out 13 times.
Mason Marenco had a pair of singles for the Pippins, who will try to win the series when it concludes at 6:05 p.m. Sunday.
The Pippins are off Monday, before hosting the Highline Bears in a three-game nonleague series beginning Tuesday.
Bellingham=030=000=000=—=3=6=1
Yakima Valley=000=000=000=—=0=3=0
Chavarria, Tucker (4), Spickelmier (6), Beitel Saum; Sumbo, Wilson (5), Sweeney (8) and Dickman.
Yakima Valley highlights: Mason Marenco 2-5.