VICTORIA, B.C. — Yakima Valley is beginning to look a lot more like the team that got within a game of winning last year’s West Coast League title.
Another dominant performance at Victoria on Saturday gave the Pippins a 10-4 win, their seventh straight after losing three of four to start their second half schedule. Since then they’ve mostly routed opponents thanks to a potent offense and plenty of quality starting pitching.
UC Santa Barbara left-hander Michael Splaine delivered another one against the HarbourCats, holding them scoreless for five innings with five strikeouts. He gave up only three singles and no walks, never even allowing any runners to reach second base.
West Coast Conference defensive player of the year Connor Coballes extended his hitting streak to 14 games with a first-inning single. The Gonzaga shortstop came around to score on a sacrifice fly by Davis graduate Henry Gargus.
Jackson Reed remained red-hot, going 3-for-4 to raise his season average to .426. The Seattle U outfielder has 12 hits in his last five games, including a two-run double to cap off a four-run fifth inning.
Spencer Shipman singled to spark that rally and then moved to the mound in the ninth to end the game. The Portland infielder has hit safely in nine of his last 10 appearances after his second straight three-hit game.
Tyler Griggs and Jake Borst gave Yakima Valley five homers in two days at Wilson’s Group Stadium and Gargus added an RBI single to help the Pippins reach double digits once again. They’ll try to close out the sweep Sunday before heading to Nanaimo for the first time in franchise history on Monday.
