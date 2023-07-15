RIDGEFIELD — Yakima Valley snapped a three-game West Coast League losing streak on Saturday, beating Ridgefield 9-2.
Yakima Valley hitters racked up 16 hits with six Pippins recording multi-hit games.
Hank Dunn and Tommy Eisenstat each recorded three hits and scored twice. Eisenstat also drove in a team-high four runs. Jake Borst and Sam Shipman each included a double in their multi-hit efforts.
Payton Graham got the start on the mound, allowing a pair of earned runs over four innings. He gave up three hits and four walks while striking out five. Jackson Betancourt and Julian Taudin-Chabot combined to shut out the Raptors the rest of the way. The relief duo didn’t allow a hit, but did walk five while striking out seven.
The Pippins will go for the series victory Sunday before returning home for a nonleague contest with the Cascade League Showcase at 6:35 p.m. Monday.
Pippins highlights: Zack Blaszak 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Hank Dunn 3-4, 2 runs, RBI; Tommy Eisenstat 3-5, 4 RBI, 2 runs; Jake Borst 2-5, 2B, run; Sam Shipman 2-4; 2 runs, RBI; Konner Kincade 2-5, RBI.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.