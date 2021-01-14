With a pitcher from Warden in the group, the Yakima Valley Pippins signed a trio of players from the University of the Pacific in Stockton, Calif., on Thursday.
Ryan Arredondo, Telly Hill and Chaz Myers are all 2020 high school graduates who had their final prep seasons cut short by the coronavirus shutdown.
Arredondo is a 6-foot, 180-pound right-handed pitcher from Warden, where he was the SCAC East MVP as a junior in 2019 and had a career ERA of 0.87 and batting average of .580.
Hill is a 5-8, 195-pound left-handed throwing/batting outfielder from Concord, Calif., and Myers is a 5-10, 175-pound right-handed-batting middle infielder from Brentwood, Calif.
"I’m really excited to start a relationship with the Pacific Tigers," Pippins head coach Kyle Krustangel said in a team release. "Ryan has Pacific Northwest roots, as do some of their other players and coaches in the program. Ryan is a highly sought-after pitcher, and Chaz and Telly come with lots of praise from the Tigers coaching staff."
The West Coast League canceled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but plans to play a full schedule in 2021 with three new teams from Canada.
Yakima Valley’s scheduled to open at home against the Kamloops NorthPaws on Friday, June 4.