The Yakima Valley Pippins officially welcomed three more players on their 2021 roster in an announcement Thursday morning.
Washington State freshman pitcher Joey Cammarata will join two UC San Diego Tritons, freshman pitcher Nicc Gregson and sophomore catcher Blake Dickman. In a statement, first-year Pippins manager Kyle Krustangel praised the reputations of the baseball programs from both schools.
“Lots of scouts have mentioned the amount of draft talent over in Pullman right now,” said Krustangel, who recruited several Tritons in recent summers as the manager for Wenatchee. “UC San Diego has a rich history of success, players to pro ball, and an extensive coaching tree of coaches who have previously coached for the Tritons.”
Dickman earned All-Big 8 honors in 2019 at San Joaquin Delta College and Gregson was an all-league player for three years at Kennedy High School in Sacramento, Calif. Cammarata made one appearance at Washington State before his first season was cut short by COVID-19 last spring.
The West Coast League canceled its 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic but plans to play a full schedule in 2021 with three new teams from Canada.
Yakima Valley’s scheduled to open at home against the Kamloops NorthPaws on Friday, June 4.