LONGVIEW — Yakima Valley's bats remained cold Saturday night at Cowlitz.
After getting shut out on Friday, the Pippins offense did even less in a 4-0 loss Saturday night. Yakima Valley hitters started the game with four straight strikeouts and only hit one ball out of the infield in the first four innings.
The Pippins didn't get a baserunner until Willie Lajoie's walk to lead off the seventh inning. Starter Myles Davis struck out 12 in seven-plus innings before leaving following the only hit he allowed, an Alex Shanks single to lead off the eighth inning.
Yakima Valley scored 38 runs in a three-game sweep of nonleague opponents Highline to begin the week. The Pippins averaged more than six runs per game and never got shut out in the first half of the season.
Yakima Valley College ace Tyler Frieders lasted five innings, giving up four runs on five hits. A throwing error proved costly in the second, when Cowlitz scored twice with two outs.
Peysen Sweeney came out of the bullpen to strike out three while giving up just one hit in three scoreless innings.
The Black Bears added one in the third on a Brock Bozett RBI single and another in the fifth when he hit an RBI double. They had just one shutout in 24 games prior to this series.
Seth Kuykendall is scheduled to start for the Pippins on Sunday as they try to avoid getting swept for the first time this season. The first-half North Division champs fell to 2-3 in the second half and have been shut out in all three losses.
Yakima Valley=000=000=000=—=0=1=1
Cowlitz=021=010=00x=—=4=6=0
Frieders, Sweeney (6) and Molenda. Davis, Benz (8), Woinarowicz (9) and Burley.