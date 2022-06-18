Yakima Valley remained unable to solve the riddle of how to beat Corvallis Saturday night.
A late run prevented another shutout in the Pippins’ 6-0 loss to the unbeaten defending West Coast League champs. The Knights scored two quick runs in the first inning and cruised to their fifth straight win over Yakima Valley this season.
Only one of those games — Friday night’s 6-3 Pippins loss — was decided by fewer than six runs. Corvallis leads the WCL with a 1.38 ERA, nearly a run better than any other team.
Aiden Van Rensum doubled and went 2-for-3, accounting for half of Yakima Valley’s hits. The Pippins will try to avoid another sweep Sunday before returning to Yakima County Stadium for a four-game homestand.
