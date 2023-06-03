Plenty of green grass and high hopes abound at Yakima County Stadium heading into Tuesday night's Yakima Valley Pippins home opener.
Manager Kyle Krustangel took a short break from putting the finishing touches on his pristine field to talk about his team prior to Thursday's preseason game, which saw Yakima Valley beat Walla Walla 9-3. Some accomplished veterans and a host of new faces headed to Cowlitz for their first three games this weekend hoping to set the tone for a third straight trip to the West Coast League playoffs.
"It's important to have a strong nucleus of guys that understand the locker room, the culture and also the expectations from the coaching staff," Krustangel said. "It's nice also to have a few guys that played for me at YVC that really understand how we approach this."
He spoke highly of Hank Dunn, a Gonzaga outfielder who spent two seasons at Yakima Valley and earned Pacific Division first team All-American honors before playing 39 games for the Pippins last summer. Another Yaks outfielder, Kyle Williamson, hopes to play his first full summer season for Yakima Valley after recording two hits, including a home run, in five West Coast League at-bats a year ago.
Krustangel, who stepped down last August to take on an expanded role with the Pippins, said he's anticipating another big summer for 2022 all-West Coast League selection Spencer Shipman. The YVC infielder spent seven weeks of a disappointing sophomore season recovering from a PCL tear in his right knee this spring, but said he's eager to take on more of a leadership role at The Orchard.
"I feel like I've kind of been here and know the ropes a little bit, especially for early on I can kind of help guys out with stuff," said Shipman, who hit .269 with four home runs and 29 RBI last season while occasionally pitching out of the bullpen. "(Krustangel) does a really good job of setting the culture from the higher ups and does a really good job of spreading it to the rest of the team."
It took some time for that approach to pay dividends in 2022, when Yakima Valley won just four of its first 19 games. But Krustangel learned the importance of trusting the plan after the Pippins recovered to win 19 of their last 23 games.
That solidified their expectations of reaching the playoffs every year, and Shipman said this summer's group already feels closer and more relaxed than the players in Yakima last June. Although a few Pippins, including 2022's primary catcher, Jake Borst, won't join the team until later, Krustangel said they didn't need to sign anyone to 10-day contracts to fill out the roster.
He put an extra emphasis on finding enough pitchers, choosing Jaydon Thomas, Ethan Salscheider and Derek McNary to start games this weekend against Cowlitz in Longview. Krustangel also plans to try something new by adding four to five pitchers after July 4, highlighted by former ace Tyler Frieders.
"You can never have too many arms in summer ball and I still feel it's not enough but it's definitely a plethora," Krustangel said. "It seems like you're always scrambling (in the second half) so I'm hoping that strategy will pay off and provide some relief for some guys that have been overthrown a little bit in the first half."
It's always hard to predict which newcomers will thrive in the West Coast League, but 6-foot-5 shortstop Brandon Winokur is sure to draw plenty of attention whenever he takes the field. The UCLA signee won't arrive for several days after completing draft workouts, since he just completed a sensational senior season to win the league MVP award and solidify his position as one of the nation's top 20 high schoolers heading into July's MLB draft, according to Perfect Game, and one of the top 75 prospects overall according to MLB.com.
Shipman is looking forward to playing alongside the most high-profile incoming freshman Krustangel's ever coached in 10 years with WCL teams. As usual, the Pippins should find out quickly where they stand when they welcome six-time WCL champion Corvallis for six games before a home weekend series against Bend.
"Really it doesn't matter how you get into the playoffs, you've just got to get in so once you're there the records are 0-0," Krustangel said. "But my expectation is always not just the playoffs, but playing on that final day, playing for a ring."
