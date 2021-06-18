Yakima Valley is sitting atop the West Coast League's North Division with a 7-2 league record, and now the Pippins are ready to open up The Orchard.
Following Washington's top pro teams which will end attendance restrictions July 2, the Pippins will open Yakima County Stadium to full capacity June 30 for the second contest of a three-game series against Port Angeles.
“We’re certainly excited about being able to move to larger capacities at The Orchard in a safe and inviting way for all fans,” Pippins general manager Jeff Garretson said in a release from the team. “With the governor’s plan to fully open by June 30, if not earlier, we’ll be ready to welcome more Pippins fans back to the ballpark.”
Yakima Valley will have 19 regular-season games open to full capacity, including the July 1 Celebrate America Night, which will have postgame fireworks and souvenir hats given to the first 1,000 fans.
The team began the season June 4 following COVID-19 safety protocols allowing 25% capacity (700 fans) at Yakima County Stadium. Until June 30, pod seating will remain in place, and Garretson said the team recommends that unvaccinated fans follow state guidelines and wear masks.
The Pippins host the Cascade League All-Stars for a nonleague three-game series Saturday through Monday before heading to Ridgefield for three contests.
Yakima Valley won its eighth straight game Thursday, the last three nonleague contests, under first-season manager Kyle Krustangel.