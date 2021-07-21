An eighth inning sacrifice fly lifted Yakima Valley to a 6-5 win over Bend Wednesday night at Yakima County Stadium.
Taylor Holder singled, stole second base and then advanced to third on an error by the catcher before scoring on Austin Plante's flyball. The Pippins' pitchers held the Elks scoreless for the final three innings to pick up their third straight win.
Mason Marenco went 3 for 4 and hit a two-run single to tie the score at 2-2 in the second inning. After Peyton Stumbo struck out two batters with runners on second and third, Yakima Valley scored three more times in the bottom of the third inning.
Noah Williamson doubled to bring in the go-ahead run and scored on an error following Carpentier Jr.’s RBI single. Both of them finished the evening 2 for 4 at the plate, combining for three runs and two RBI.
Bend scored three to tie the game in the top of the sixth inning against reliever Payton Robertson. Julian Taudin-Chabot pitched two perfect innings before Landon Schirer came on to pick up his sixth save of the summer.
It's the fourth time the Pippins have scored to break a tie in the eighth inning or later and gone on to win. They improved to 8-0 in games decided by one run.
Former Selah pitcher Dylan Bishop is scheduled to start when Yakima Valley completes a three-game sweep against Bend Thursday night. After that the Pippins will hit the road again for a weekend series at Wenatchee.
Bend=200=003=000=—=5=10=2
Yakima Valley=023=000=01x=—=6=9=0
Thompson, Adamson (5), Smith (6), Ferrer (7) and Veloz. Stumbo, P. Robertson (6), Taudin-Chabot (7) and Carpentier Jr.
YV highlights: Noah Williamson 2-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Michael Carpentier Jr., 2-4, run, RBI; Mason Marenco 3-4, RBI.