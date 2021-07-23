Yakima Valley made sure it wouldn't need to come from behind again in its series opener at Wenatchee Friday night.
The Pippins scored four runs before the AppleSox could even bat and kept pouring it on for a 15-5 win, their biggest win in West Coast League play this season. Spencer Marenco went 3 for 5 with a double, two home runs and 4 RBI to lead a surging offense and the defense gave its pitchers plenty of help to extend Yakima Valley's winning streak to five games.
Chaz Myers opened the scoring with a one-out home run in the first inning and the Pippins added three more runs without the benefit of another hit. They drew three walks and both Noah Williamson and Connor Coballes got hit by pitches.
Marenco's two run homer capped off a five-run fifth, which also included a Michael Carpentier Jr. RBI double and put Yakima Valley ahead 11-1.
Righthander Kenny Johnson allowed six hits and four walks while benefiting from three double plays and two baserunners caught stealing by Carpentier Jr. through five innings. Wenatchee finally took advantage of some baserunners in the sixth, scoring four runs before reliever Payton Robertson came in and immediately ended the rally.
West Valley graduate Jack Van De Brake singled in his first three at-bats and drove in two runs for Wenatchee.
Yakima Valley added two runs on a sixth-inning double by Alex Shanks, scoring Michael Carpentier Jr. and Willie Lajoie. Shanks, who went 3 for 4 with RBI, came home on a single by Coballes and doubled again to drive in Sam Olsson in the seventh.
The game was the first for Yakima Valley manager Kyle Krustangel against his former team. Wenatchee fell to 13-21 this season while the North Division first-half champs improved to 22-12.
Krustangel coached the AppleSox from 2017-19 before taking the Pippins' reigns before the 2020 season that was ultimately canceled.
The Pippins plan to start Yakima Valley College ace Tyler Frieders Saturday against Wenatchee. The righthander’s 3-2 with a 2.61 ERA and wins in three of his last four starts.
Yakima Valley=410=153=100=—=15=12=1
Wenatchee=010=040=000=—=5=12=3
Johnson, Robertson (6), Wilson (9) and Carpentier Jr. Lee, Haswell (5), Nelson (6) and Newman Jr.
YV highlights: Spencer Marenco 3-5, 2b, 2 HR, 4 RBI; Chaz Myers 2-6, HR, RBI; Michael Carpentier Jr. 1-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Alex Shanks 3-5, 2 2b, run, 4 RBI.