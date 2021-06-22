Yakima Valley returned to West Coast League competition after six nonleague games and continued its same dominance Tuesday night in Ridgefield.
The bats exploded late and two Pippins pitchers shut down hitters all night to beat the Raptors 10-1 and extend their winning streak to 12 games. During that stretch they've outscored opponents by an average of seven runs and scored at least eight in their last nine games.
Ridgefield entered the series on top of the South Division before suffering its fourth straight loss to the Pippins. Noah Williamson hit a two-run home run in the third inning and Taylor Holder added his first of the season as part of a 3-for-5 night with 4 RBI.
Holder's RBI single capped off a a five-run ninth inning after Chaz Myers hit a ground-rule double. Oregon catcher Sam Olsson raised his batting average to a team-best .579 by going 3 for 4 with a double and an RBI.
Eight different players recorded hits against Ridgefield's five pitchers. The Pippins have scored 41 runs in four wins against the Raptors this season, including a three-game sweep at Yakima County Stadium earlier this month.
Former Yakima Valley College right-hander Seth Kuykendall and reliever Owen Wild split pitching duties to hold the Raptors to six hits. Wild struck out eight batters to pick up the win and lower his ERA below 1.00 for the season.
Yakima Valley (8-2) remained 2.5 games ahead of Wenatchee in the WCL's North Division and will try to earn its fourth straight series win to start the season when Ridgefield returns to Yakima County Stadium Wednesday night.
Yakima Valley=003=002=005=—=10=15=0
Ridgefield=000=010=000=—=1=6=0
Kuykendall, Wild (5) and Olsson. Pitts, Nygard (4), Fried (6), Martin (7), Walters (9) and Urman.
YV highlights: Taylor Holder 3-5, HR, 2 runs, 4 RBI; Willi Lajoie 2-4, 2 runs, RBI; Noah Williamson 2-5, HR, 2 runs, 2 RBI; Sam Olsson 3-4, 2b, run, RBI; Chaz Myers 2-5, 2b, run, RBI.