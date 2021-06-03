Yakima Valley appears poised to reach its limited capacity for Friday's season opener at Yakima County Stadium.
Pippins general manager Jeff Garretson said anyone hoping to acquire one of the few tickets remaining should call Friday morning, since ticket windows won't be open prior to the 7 p.m. first pitch.
Kyle Krustangel's anxious to finally make his coaching debut against four-time defending champion Corvallis, 20 months after accepting the job.
"Both teams are obviously very shorthanded, so you don't really know exactly what they're bringing to town," Krustangel said. "It'll definitely be a good test for night one."
This weekend's roster will feature 21 players and about 10 are expected to join later this summer, including those still competing in college baseball's postseason for Oregon, Gonzaga and Division II Angelo State. Krustangel anticipates Ellensburg graduate Davis Spencer to join the team around June 14, after classes finish at the University of Washington.
Whitworth ace and Selah grad Dylan Bishop will take the mound for the Pippins, which general manager Jeff Garretson said likely helped sell some tickets in the past week. Krustangel's ace at Yakima Valley, righthander Tyler Frieders, is slated to start Saturday and Cal State Bakersfield's Kenny Johnson should get the ball Sunday.
Many of the Pippins had planned to play for Yakima Valley last season before the team canceled its season due to COVID-19. Krustangel, who spent the previous three seasons coaching the league's Wenatchee AppleSox, said he's stayed in touch with many of the players who signed more than a year ago.
"I feel like I have a better relationship this year than some just because of that," Krustangel said. "It’s kind of nice to have a good nucleus of guys that understand how our coaching staff operates but at the same time I know how they carry themselves."
He also knows several of the Pippins from coaching them at Yakima Valley College, which just concluded its shortened season with an 18-game winning streak. Frieders, Donald Saltiban Jr, Connor Coballes and Spencer Marenco all played a big role in the Yaks' success and hope to do the same for Krustangel this summer.