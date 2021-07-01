Yakima Valley’s pitching staff put together one of its best performances of the season to avoid a sweep Thursday night at Yakima County Stadium.
Chase Graves hit what turned out to be a game-winning home run in the fourth to lift the Pippins to a 4-3 win over Port Angeles. The Lefties became the first West Coast League team to score fewer than three runs against Yakima Valley in the last 13 games, dating back to June 9.
After giving up a first inning home run, Kirby Robertson bounced back to pitch five straight scoreless innings, retiring the last nine batters he faced. Peysen Sweeney gave up a solo home run in the seventh and Landon Schirer pitched a perfect final two innings for the save.
A Port Angeles error following a Connor Coballes single gave the Pippins two runs to tie the game in the third inning, but they left the bases loaded on three different occasions. Willie Lajoie's 16-game hit streak finally ended, although he's still reached base in all 20 games he's played this season.
Limited offense and too many errors cost Yakima Valley in a pair of losses to start the series. The Pippins (11-7) scored just nine runs in the three games after averaging 7.6 runs in their first 15 league games.
They remained atop the North Division, 2.5 games ahead of Walla Walla. Yakima Valley will begin a six-game road trip Friday at Bend.
Port Angeles=200=000=100=—=3=5=1
Yakima Valley=002=200=00x=—=4=6=1
Aggson, Sanchez (4), Sinclair (7), Uemoto (7) and Holman. K. Robertson, Sweeney (7), Schirer (8) and Carpentier Jr.
YV highlights: Connor Coballes 2-3, run; Sam Olsson 1-3, 2b; Chase Graves 2-4, HR, 2 RBI.