Yakima Valley extended its winning streak to six games by rallying to top the Northwest Star Nighthawks 12-3 in a nonleague game Tuesday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins bucked a trend this season by starting slow before taking the lead in the fifth and then putting the game away with a six-run eighth inning. Yakima Valley hitters took advantage of control issues for Nighthawks pitcher, drawing eight walks and getting hit five times.
West Coast League player of the week Noah Williamson delivered another key hit with a go-ahead two-run double in the fifth inning, giving him 10 RBI in his last seven games. Spencer Marenco tripled and scored the game-tying run earlier in the fifth and Blake Dickman hit two singles in the eighth.
After falling behind 2-0 in the first, six different Yakima Valley pitchers combined to allow just one run over the eight innings. The Pippins will host Northwest Star again Wednesday night in the second of five straight nonleague games for the WCL leaders.
Nighthawks=200=000=100=—=3=7=3
Yakima Valley=100=030=26x=—=12=5=1
Oien, Kiffer (4), Trupp (7), Rush (8), Dyer (8) and Joner. Arredondo, Matter (3), Wills (4), P. Robertson (6), K. Robertson (8), Frieders (9) and Hara.
YV highlights: Taylor Holder 1-3, 2b, 3 runs, RBI; Noah Williamson 1-3, 2b, 2 RBI; Blake Dickman 2-4, run, RBI; Spencer Marenco 1-2, 3b, 2 runs, sb.