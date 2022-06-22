An up-and-down Yakima Valley offense found itself stuck in another small rut midway through Wednesday night’s game against Bend at Yakima County Stadium.
Six Elks errors gave the Pippins a much-needed boost and they took full advantage to storm back for a 10-6 win. After watching a seven-run lead disappear in Tuesday’s 18-7 loss, Yakima Valley erased a big deficit and came out on top for the second time in its last three games.
“The said it in our pregame a couple days ago, the recipe for success in this league is you’ve got to play with heart and you’ve got to compete,” coach Kyle Krustangel said. “I think we’re finally competing a little bit better and nice to see, two out of three, just show a little bit of heart.”
Bend’s first error gave the Pippins life in the sixth inning, when Shayne Simpson advanced to third base on a misplayed single to right field. He scored on Liam McCallum’s sacrifice fly, snapping Yakima Valley’s streak of 11 straight scoreless innings.
The Pippins exploded for seven runs to take the lead in next inning, capped off by Spencer Marenco’s two-out, three-run double. Two errors by shortstop Paul Myro kept the rally alive and gave the Gonzaga signee a chance for a big hit.
“(I’m) just trying to get a pitch I can drive, maybe just score one run out of there ‘cause we’re down by one at that point,” Marenco said. “I was due right there. I felt I’ve been barreling some baseballs and it’s not going my way.”
Although that officially went down as Yakima Valley’s only extra-base hit, three other players ran the bases aggressively to take advantage of defensive mistakes. Speedy centerfielder Hank Dunn replicated Simpson’s single plus two bases, and Liam McCallum capitalized on a pair of errors to cross home plate after hitting an RBI single in the eighth inning.
Relievers Isaac Yeager and Julian Taudin-Chabot made the comeback possible by holding Bend to just one run in 5 2/3 innings. Taudin-Chabot struck out four in two shutout innings to earn the save, snapping the Pippins’ five-game West Coast League losing streak.
“I thought they did a good job,” Krustangel said. “Julian hadn’t been up in a while and he looked great tonight, really slammed the door.”
The more bullpen arms, the better for Yakima Valley as it continues its stretch of 13 games in 12 days, including a pair of seven-inning game to close out the series against Bend on Thursday. Krustangel and Marenco believe it’s a great opportunity to keep some valuable momentum for the 4-12 Pippins heading into a three-game series against Portland to close out the homestand.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.