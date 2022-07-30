Yakima Valley struck the final blow in a back-and-forth offensive showdown Saturday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins scored five runs in the eighth to pull away for a 13-8 win over Kelowna, which took a lead four separate times. Yakima Valley always found a quick response, totaling 14 hits to even the series.
Luke Rohleder and Connor Coballes set the table at the top of the Pippins' lineup, going a combined 7-for-7 with a walk, two hit-by-pitches and six runs. Rohleder doubled to lead off the game and Coballes hit a double of his own in the eighth.
Jackson Reed took advantage in the three-hole, going 2-for-4 with five RBI. He blasted a three-run homer his first at-bat, hit a game-tying sacrifice fly in the second and his RBI single brought in the eighth brought home Coballes after Rohleder scored on a wild pitch.
Spencer Marenco's homer to lead off the eighth scored the game-winning run, and he finished 2-for-4 at the bottom of the lineup. Owen Cobb added two RBI and hit a run-scoring double with two outs in the first.
Ace Tyler Frieders only lasted four innings due in part to a costly fielding error in the second inning. But reliever Reilly McAdams scattered six hits and gave up just one run over the final 3 2/3.
The win helped Yakima Valley keep pace with division-leading Corvallis and gain a game on Bend, which suffered a wild 17-16 loss to Portland. That cut the Elks' lead to three games over the Pippins for the final South Division wildcard spot with seven games remaining.
Wapato man wins ASG tickets
The Pippins gave two tickets for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game in Seattle to Wapato's Toby Lewis.
All fans who entered the stadium Saturday night were eligible. The promotion helped draw an attendance of 932 for the 8:15 p.m. start that was pushed back due to high temperatures.
Kelowna=230=200=100=—=8=12=1
Yakima Valley=410=1-1=15x=—=13=14=3
Cleland, Edwards (7) and Baughn. Frieders, Charron (5), McAdams (6) and Villaflor.
YV highlights: Luke Rohleder 3-3, 2b, 4 runs; Connor Coballes 4-4, 2b, 2 runs, RBI; Jackson Reed 2-4, 2 runs, 5 RBI; Spencer Shipman 1-4, 2b, run; Owen Cobb 1-4, 2 RbI; Spencer Marenco 2-4,2 runs.
