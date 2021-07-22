A big early deficit couldn't stop Yakima Valley pick up another sweep Thursday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins rallied to knock off Bend 8-4 for their fourth straight win. Nearly all the offensive production came from the bottom of the lineup as 6-7-8 hitters Alex Shanks, Taylor Holder and Austin Plante all went 2 for 3 while No. 9 hitter Alex Fernandes added two RBI.
Yakima Valley fell behind in the first inning for the second straight night, giving up four runs on just two hits thanks to a pair of two-out walks followed by a three-run home run. Selah graduate Dylan Bishop bounced back to allow just one hit as he held Bend scoreless for the next four innings.
He retired the last eight batters he faced and reliever Case Matter kept that streak going by sitting down six of six batters, including three strikeouts. Peysen Sweeney finally allowed a baserunner with two outs in the eighth but still managed to complete two shutout innings.
The offense rewarded Bishop when Austin Plante hit an RBI single in a two-run second inning and Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek singled and scored on Alex Shanks’ double to start a big third inning. Sam Olsson tied the game on a passed ball and Taylor Holder’s double put the Pippins ahead before Plante hit another RBI single.
Shanks hit a sacrifice fly to bring home Blake Dickman in the fifth inning and a bases-loaded walk gave Yakima Valley one more run in the eighth.
After a slow start to the second half, the Pippins' offense appears to be rounding into form with 18 runs over the three-game series. It's Yakima Valley's fifth sweep of the season and its second in West Coast League play.
Yakima Valley coach Kyle Krustangel will face his former team for the first time in a three-game series at Wenatchee starting Friday. He guided the AppleSox to a playoff berth in 2019.
Bend=400=000=000=—=4=4=4
Yakima Valley=024=010=01x=—=8=8=1
Slominski, Smith (5), Madariaga (8) and Logan. Bishop, Matter (6), Sweeney (8) and Dickman.
YV highlights: Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek 2-5, run; Alex Shanks 2-3, 2b, 3 runs, 2 RBI; Austin Plante 2-3, 2 RBI; Taylor Holder 2-3, 2b, 2 runs, RBI.