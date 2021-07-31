The allure of a pro contract turned out to be impossible to turn down for Yakima Valley Pippins slugger Noah Williamson.
Pippins coach Kyle Krustangel said Hall of Fame shortstop and Miami Marlins CEO Derek Jeter personally reached out to Williamson, Miami's 19th round pick in the July draft. The outfielder also spoke to Oregon coach Mark Wasikowski to explain why he chose not to play for the Ducks after accepting a scholarship offer earlier this summer.
"I still can't believe it," Williamson said before leaving Yakima Wednesday night. "Everybody always wants to be a professional baseball player, and now having that opportunity to do it, it's clear to me that I have to do it for my past self, my future self and for myself now."
As recently as May Williamson was virtually unknown, even to Krustangel. But when an outfielder from Columbia University pulled out just before the season began, Krustangel decided to trust his friend who coaches at Everett Community College and take a chance on an outfielder who barely played any college baseball the past two seasons due to COVID-19.
The decision paid off immediately, as Williamson earned West Coast League Player of the Week honors and jumped out to the league lead in home runs, triples, and slugging percentage. But thanks to the Marlins, Williamson will miss the WCL Playoffs and head to Jupiter, Fla. for Rookie Ball instead.
"He's a guy I look forward to seeing on TV," Krustangel said. "He has the talent above a lot of guys that have come out of this league that are on TV right now."
Williamson becomes the second Pippins player to sign an MLB contract midseason, joining Texas Rangers 2014 draft pick Reed Garrett. The righthander made his MLB debut with the Detroit Tigers in 2019 and now pitches for the Saitama Seibu Lions in Japan.