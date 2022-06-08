A slow start to the season left Yakima Valley in search of anything to ignite a mostly dormant offense.
Six Walla Walla errors gave the Pippins the spark they needed, and the bats delivered in a big way to knock off the Sweets 16-10 for their first win of the season. A five-run first inning doubled Yakima Valley’s season run total before a five-run fifth gave them the lead for good.
Leadoff man Hank Dunn showed why he won the NWAC batting title for Yakima Valley College this spring, contributing three hits and scoring four runs. The center fielder who’s headed to Gonzaga in the fall also made a diving catch to deny a Walla Walla hit in the eighth.
Spencer Shipman, Shayne Simpson and Jake Borst added two hits each as the Pippins totaled 16 hits for the game. All of them were singles, but aggressive baserunning and several wild pitches gave Yakima Valley ample opportunities to move along the basepaths.
Walla Walla scored seven in the third inning and two in the fifth to take a 10-7 lead and knock starter Tyler Frieders out of the game. Isaac Yeager and Caden Duke shut down the Sweets to continue a trend of strong relief pitching for the Pippins.
Five early errors cost the Pippins before some strong defensive play to maintain their lead. Shortstop Spencer Marenco reacted quickly for a diving stop before throwing a runner out, and left fielder Owen McWilliam came up with a diving catch of his own in the ninth inning.
The win snapped a four-game losing streak during which Yakima Valley lost each contest by at least seven. The Pippins will look to win their first series of the season Thursday night, when pitcher Liam McCallum takes the mound to face Walla Walla’s Tyler Cornett.
