A tough offensive night led to a 6-2 loss at Kamloops after a long road trip on Monday.
The Pippins traveled more than 400 miles following Sunday's home win over Springfield to play again less than 24 hours. Yakima Valley managed to jump out to an early lead in its first-ever game against Kamloops thanks to Owen McWilliam's sacrifice fly to score Sam Olsson.
But the Pippins gave up five runs in third inning and couldn't get much offense going aside from Tyler Griggs' 2-for-4 game and Jaxon Sorenson's 3-for-4 performance. Even Jackson Reed's 9-game hit streak finally ended, although his double play in the eighth still allowed Connor Coballes to score.
Yakima Valley will return to action at Kamloops on Tuesday to try to avoid another series loss.
