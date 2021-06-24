RIDGEFIELD — Yakima Valley's offense returned to form but the Pippins still couldn't score enough to top Ridgefield in a 13-9 loss Thursday night.
Willie Lajoie's three-run homer sparked a five-run third inning to give the Pippins a brief 6-4 lead. The Raptors responded with four runs of their own in the bottom of the inning and never trailed again to hand Yakima Valley its first series loss of the season.
Both teams committed four errors, and the Pippins took advantage by scoring four unearned runs. They cut the lead to two in the fifth thanks to an RBI double by Chaz Myers, who scored in his 12th straight appearance and finished the night 3 for 3 while reaching base in all five plate appearances.
Sam Olsson and Blake Dickman delivered two hits each to keep their season batting averages well above .400 for Yakima Valley. The Pippins totaled 12 hits and their pitchers gave up 15 as Ridgefield scored 13 runs for the second straight night.
Kirby Robertson's expected to take the mound Friday when Yakima Valley returns home to start a three-game series against Walla Walla. The righthander's posted a 1.50 ERA in three appearances this season.
The Friday and Saturday games of the series with the Sweets was pushed back from 7:05 p.m. starts to 7:35, and the Sunday game will begin at 7:05, an hour later than the original start time.
Yakima Valley=105=030=000=—=9=12=4
Ridgefield=044=300=20x=—=13=15=4
Bishop, Matter (4), Wills (5), Janavs (7) and Olsson. Jennings, Vasquez (4), Shubert (5) and Urman.
YV highlights: Chaz Myers 3-3, 2b, run, RBI; Willie Lajoie 2-5, run, 3 RBI; Sam Olsson 2-5, run, RBI, Blake Dickman 2-4, 2b.