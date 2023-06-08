Yakima Valley’s offense started slow yet again to close out a three-game series with Corvallis Thursday night.
This time the Pippins’ bats never got going in an 8-1 loss, their second straight to the Knights. Yakima Valley’s lost 13 of its last 15 games against the six-time defending West Coast League champions since winning a home series to open the 2021 season.
Corvallis scored first for the third straight night, tallying two runs in each of the third, fourth and fifth innings. The Pippins couldn’t repeat Tuesday’s heroics, when they came back to win 4-3 on Gabe Villaflor’s walk-off single.
They totaled just one run all series in the first four innings and couldn’t get on the board until the sixth Thursday night, thanks to Maxim Fullerton’s sacrifice fly that brought home Hank Dunn. Mike Woodward recorded two of Yakima Valley’s five hits, all singles.
Two errors cost the Pippins in the fourth and another one turned into two unearned runs in the eighth inning. Otherwise Yakima Valley’s bullpen continued to look strong and relievers gave up only three earned runs over 13 2/3 innings this series.
After falling to 3-3 the Pippins will look to bounce back in the first of three games against Bend Friday at 6:35 p.m. The Elks won two of three games against Port Angeles before taking Thursday off.
Pippins highlights: Mike Woodward 2-4; Payton Graham 3 2/3 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 3 K.
