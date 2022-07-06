A walk-off home run by Zack Beatty on the first pitch of the bottom of the ninth inning sent Yakima Valley to an 8-7 loss Wednesday night at Kamloops.
Sam Olsson’s sacrifice fly and an RBI single from Connor Coballes put the Pippins ahead 2-0 early in the rubber game of a three-game series. They led until the fifth inning, when Tommy Green tripled as part of a three-run rally.
Yakima Valley answered with three of its own in the sixth, thanks to three hits and an error. Davis graduate Henry Gargus hit a two-out RBI double to extend the Pippins’ lead to 6-4 before they immediately lost it by giving up three more runs.
Spencer Shipman went 2-for-4 and hit a game-tying home run to start the seventh inning, but that would be Yakima Valley’s last hit of the night. Shipman moved from second base to the mound and worked a scoreless eighth before giving up Beatty’s blast over the center field wall.
The Pippins will start a six-game homestand Friday against Ridgefield, which beat Corvallis for the second straight day on Wednesday to move to within one game of first place in the South Division.
