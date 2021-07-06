An early lead didn’t last for Yakima Valley Tuesday night at Walla Walla.
The Pippins lost 13-3 despite jumping ahead 3-0. They struck out 13 times and Yakima Valley pitchers issued ten walks, including eight in the last four innings.
Chaz Myers put the Pippins ahead with an RBI double and Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek followed that by hitting a two-run single with no outs in the third inning. But he was left stranded on first base and Yakima Valley didn’t pick up another hit until Martin-Grudzielandek’s eighth-inning single.
Spencer Marenco went 2 for 3 with a double and scored a run.
Starting pitcher Kirby Robertson cruised through four straight shutout innings before giving up a five-run-fifth, capped off by Cameron Butler’s first home run of the season. Three straight walks to open the seventh led to eight more runs for Walla Walla.
The Pippins (14-9) will conclude their six-game road trip Wednesday at Walla Walla. Yakima Valley clinched the North Division first-half title and a playoff berth with a win on Monday and will welcome Bellingham to Yakima County Stadium Friday for a three-game series to start the season’s second half.
Yakima Valley=003=000=000=—=4=7=0
Walla Walla=000=005=80x=—=13=12=1
K. Robertson, Taudin-Chabot (6), Janavs (7), Matter (7) and Olsson. Kokodynski, Schwartz (6), Harmon (8) and Sheward.
YV highlights: Chaz Myers 1-5, 2b, run, RBI; Bryce Martin-Grudzielanek 2-4, run, RBI; Spencer Marenco 2-3, 2b, run.