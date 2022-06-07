Three new faces in the lineup couldn’t help Yakima Valley pick up its first win of the season Tuesday night at Yakima County Stadium.
The Pippins fell behind early and couldn’t recover in a 12-4 loss to Walla Walla, despite nearly tying the game in the 8th when Eric Mast hit a deep fly ball to right field with the bases loaded. Instead, the Sweets picked up a key defensive play and then took advantage of four hit-by-pitches to add five runs in the 9th.
After scoring just one run in three games against Corvallis, Yakima Valley tallied two in the fifth inning. Liam McCallum went 2-for-3 with two RBI and Josh Borst tripled before scoring in the sixth.
Yakima Valley’s Hank Dunn and Gonzaga’s Jaxon Sorenson both made their Pippins debuts along with recent arrival Chris Grothues. He started the game and struck out four batters, but the UCLA signee gave up five runs in the first inning and couldn’t get out of the third.
Walla Walla totaled 16 hits to just four for Yakima Valley. The two teams will play again Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 p.m.
